Girl, 9, dies and boy, 7, seriously injured after road collision in Co Galway

Four people have been rescued from a yacht 34 miles off the coast of Co Cork.

Shortly before 8pm last night, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat crew were called to the scene.

They found the 40-foot yacht that was heading for Spain from Ireland stranded after losing engine power two days ago.

Assistance was sought from the Coastguard as the boat was also losing all battery power.

The yacht was towed back to the CastlePark Marina in Kinsale and arrived back at 2.45am.

Vincent O’ Donovan from the Lifeboat Station says everyone arrived back to shore safely.

“The yacht had been at sea for about three days and had lost engine power and was depending on auxillary wind and sails,” he said.

“The it lost battery power and was aimlessly drifting the seas for over 40 hours.”