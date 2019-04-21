Four people rescued from yacht off Cork coast

A nine-year-old girl has died after a road collision in Co Galway.
A seven-year-old boy is also in a serious condition in hospital after the incident.
The collision took place between a car and two cyclists – the girl and boy.
The incident occurred this morning at approximately 11:55am on the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh road.
Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital where the girl was later pronounced dead.
The road is currently closed for a forensic examination.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 0909 631890.