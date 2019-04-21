Four people rescued from yacht off Cork coast

  • Home >
Girl, 9, dies and boy, 7, seriously injured after road collision in Co Galway

Sunday, April 21, 2019

A nine-year-old girl has died after a road collision in Co Galway.

A seven-year-old boy is also in a serious condition in hospital after the incident.

The collision took place between a car and two cyclists – the girl and boy.

The incident occurred this morning at approximately 11:55am on the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh road.

Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital where the girl was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 0909 631890.

