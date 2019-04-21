Students win trip to Europe for prestigious history competition

FOURTEEN people gave up their warm, comfy beds and slept on just cardboard boxes so they could raise awareness and much-needed funds for Focus Ireland.

Reverend Paul Maxwell from the Methodist Church led the brigade of hardy souls who eschewed their domestic comforts for one night recently, when they slept in the grounds of the church on the Athy Road.

The volunteers, including deputy Pat Deering, senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue, first listened to a presentation in the church about the work that Focus Ireland does with homeless people, or those who are in danger of becoming homeless.

“After that, at midnight, we bedded down for the night. It wasn’t the best night’s sleep I’ve ever had. It really opened my eyes to what people go through. We can’t ever fully understand what it feels like to be homeless because I knew that I was going home to my warm bed. I also had the security of being with people and knowing where my next meal was coming from,” explained Reverend Maxwell.

The exercise was about raising funds as well as awareness and, through sponsorship and other events, some €5,000 was raised for Focus Ireland.

Cathryn O’Leary from the charity would like to thank everyone concerned in raising funds locally, including the students from IT Carlow, who chose Focus Ireland as one of their beneficiaries during Rag Week, and the youngsters from Tynock NS, who also organised a fundraiser for them. Focus Ireland will now use that money to help individuals and families in Co Carlow who are experiencing homelessness or accommodation difficulties.