Sleep-out on Tullow Street raises cash for Focus Ireland

TWO young women with a deep passion for politics will jet off to Europe to represent Ireland in a prestigious EU competition.

Shauna Downy from Ballon and Ríona Nolan from Carlow town scooped the International Charlemagne Prize, a competition that encourages young people’s interest in European politics.

Shauna and Ríona, transition year students in St Leo’s College, won the honour to represent their country after they set up and staged a mock European parliament in December. That involved recruiting “representatives” from 18 countries, who all addressed the “parliament” about their country’s role in the EU and about the role of women in politics. The event took place in December last year, the centenary of Countess Markievicz being the first woman elected to the British parliament. At the event, Shauna and Ríona made a presentation about their heroine.

“We wanted to get more women and young people involved in politics and to show how we were going to do that,” explained Shauna.

Last week, they discovered their commitment and passion paid off when they heard that they are to represent Ireland in the Charlemagne Prize. Since 2008, the European Parliament together with the Foundation of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen has invited young people from all EU member states to submit projects run by and for youth showing an active participation in the development of Europe.

The judges, Brian Crowley MEP; Brian Hayes MEP and Sarah Halsam of Foróige agreed that the Co Carlow secondary school would be an excellent and worthy winner, promoting and fostering the development of a shared sense of European identity.

Apart from the honour and the prestige, Shauna and Ríona have a chance of scooping €7,500 if they win first prize, €5,000 for second spot, or €2,500 for third.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 30 May.