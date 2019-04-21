Two men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder released without charge

The scene in Kells after the robbery. Photo: Seamus Farrelly.

The gang behind the audacious theft of two ATMs in Co Meath burnt them out in an effort to destroy any forensic evidence that might have been on them.

They used a digger to steal the ATMs in Kells in the early hours of Friday morning.

Both machines were found empty this morning.

They are believed to have contained over €200,000 having been filled in anticipation of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

A car, a jeep and a trailer also believed to have been used by the raiders were also burnt out.

They were all discovered in a forested area near Barley Hill, Kingscourt in Cavan close to the Meath border with Monaghan.

A senior Garda source said that the burning of the items was intended to make it harder for any forensic evidence to be garnered from them.

Specially trained scenes of crime Gardaí examined the site yesterday.

They are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Barley Hill area from Friday night until Saturday morning to contact them at Kells Garda Station or on the Garda Confidential Line.

Meanwhile, the owner of a popular garage and shop in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, has said it was “a massive decision” to put the ATM on the exterior of his premises out of service.

The sign outside Madden’s Centra. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson.

Ray Madden said he did it for security reasons after the spate of ATM thefts and he will put it back into service when “the situation is under control.”

The ATM inside the shop is fully operational.