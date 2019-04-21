Dissident republicans who killed Lyra McKee urged to disband

Two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee have been released without charge.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested by PSNI detectives yesterday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, a 29-year-old published author from Belfast, was shot in the head during riots in the Creggan Estate on Thursday night.

Police said on Friday they believe the attack was carried out by dissident republicans linked to the New IRA.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information from the local community in Creggan.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “We have received very positive support from the community but we need to convert this support into tangible evidence that will enable us to bring Lyra’s killers to justice.

“We will continue to work positively and sensitively with the local community to achieve this.

“I am continuing to appeal for those people who were in Fanad Drive and Central Drive on Thursday night and who have mobile phone footage to please come and speak with my detectives and provide us with your mobile phone footage.

“We do not need to hold on to your phone, we have necessary equipment that will allow us to download the footage quickly. Alternatively, you can use the Major Incident Public Portal to upload footage or to tell us what they know.

“I know there will be some people who know what happened but are scared to come forward but if you have information, no matter how small, please contact detectives in the incident room on 101 or via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”