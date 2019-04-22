Massive gorse fire threatens homes in Donegal

There is a call on the Health Minister to carry out a review of resource levels for HSE and Dublin Fire Brigade ambulances in Dublin.

The Lifeline Ambulance Service Chief Executive David Hall is making the call, the organisation is a private contractor for the HSE.

He said people are ringing his company every week looking for help, reporting delays in getting an ambulance in the capital:

Mr Hall said: “Every week now we probably have about two or three instances where people have rung an ambulance and been told there is an ambulance on the way, and depending on which call centre, they may or may not have been given an estimated time of arrival.

“After about 30 or 40 minutes they then do a ring around to other ambulance services, private ambulance services, to see can an ambulance be got a hold of earlier.”