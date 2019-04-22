George Clooney ‘planning return to Ireland’ after visiting cousins in Laois

Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired in Dublin and Dundalk.

Officers are at the scene of a house in Clonsilla in West Dublin after reports of shots being fired there.

The incident took place at a house on the Whitechapel Road.

File photo.

No injuries have been reported, and Gardaí are investigating.

Meanwhile, there were shots fired through the front window of a house in Co. Louth last night.

Gardaí in Dundalk say it happened at around 11.40pm at Rockfield Manor, Hoeys Lane, and it is understood that the two shots broke the window of a house but did not injure anybody.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and no arrests have been made.