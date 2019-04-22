Massive gorse fire threatens homes in Donegal

  • Home >
Monday, April 22, 2019

A Sinn Féin TD has said a lot of people will be angry over the news that a private clinic will be built on the site of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

It will have a separate entrance, reception and waiting room at the St. James’s site.

It is also reported that a private outpatients department will be built there.

Deputy Louise O’Reilly has said privatisation is leading to a two-tier system:

Ms O’Reilly said: “Unfortunately, I don’t think people will be surprised because this is Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael policy in action.

“We see the creeping privatisation of our health services, the gulf opening up between those who can afford to pay for healthcare and those who depend on the State to provide it, and that gap gets ever wider.”

