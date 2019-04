Suspect devices have been found in Drogheda, County Louth.

The discovery was made after a gun was found at wasteground in the Moneymore Estate area at around 1pm this afternoon.

After further searches by gardaĆ­ in the Moneymore area, a bag containing the suspect devices was also recovered.

GardaĆ­ said in a statement that the area had been cordoned off.

They added that the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team are on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.