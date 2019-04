A man in his mid-30s who was arrested in relation to the shots fired at a vehicle in Dublin in Monday has been charged, gardaĆ­ have said.

The incident occurred on Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on Monday morning and the man had been arrested by gardaĆ­ in Blanchardstown.

He was detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939

He will appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.