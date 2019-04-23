  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New parental leave scheme: What it means for you and your baby

New parental leave scheme: What it means for you and your baby

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

In November, a new parental leave scheme will come into effect, available to all new parents in employment or self-employment.

But what does it mean for parents and their children?

Under the scheme:

  • Parents will be able to avail of two weeks’ leave and benefit in their first year,
  • They will receive €245 per week, the same rate as maternity and paternity benefits,
  • The scheme will extend incrementally so by 2021 parents will have an extra 14 weeks of paid leave,
  • The bill also proposes to take the finals steps for male same-sex couples to receive adoptive leave and benefit.

    • Government estimates suggest that up to 60,000 parents could benefit from the scheme in a year.

    Minister for Employment and Affair Social Protection, Regina Doherty said not only parents and children, but society will benefit from the new scheme.

    She said: “Firstly, in that formative first year of life, children now have the opportunity to spend more time with both parents.

    “Secondly, on top of the recently introduced Paternity Benefit, this extends the leave benefits available to fathers.”

    Comments are closed.

    By
    Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

    More National News

    New parental scheme could see firms discriminate when hiring new staff, ISME warn

    Tuesday, 23/04/19 - 4:40pm

    Three men arrested as Revenue seize drugs in Portlaoise

    Tuesday, 23/04/19 - 4:10pm

    Irish Cancer Society calls for VAT on sunscreen to be reduced

    Tuesday, 23/04/19 - 3:55pm