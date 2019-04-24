‘This is not living’: Housing crisis slammed at TUI conference

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

A man and a woman in their 80s have been hospitalised following an aggravated burglary in Co Louth.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the incident which happened at a house on Rock Road in Blackrock at around 8pm last night.

Two men armed with a knife, a hammer and a hatchet entered the house and locked the man and woman into a bedroom. They then ransacked the home and took cash and a car.

The elderly couple were taken to hospital suffering from shock.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for information.

