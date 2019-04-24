No clarity on ‘interim arrangements’ to address conditions at Waterford hospital mortuary

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Picture via An Garda Síochána

A series of raids have been carried out in west Dublin today as part of a major insurance fraud crackdown.

Gardaí believe multiple bogus claims have been made by criminals pretending to have slipped or fallen.

The searches were carried out by the Economic Crime Bureau, Criminal Assets Bureau, Armed Support Units and officers from Lucan to gather evidence against people suspected of insurance fraud.

It is believed that 20 false claims of injuries due to trips or falls have been made by criminals using false identities and compensation has been paid out in some cases.

A number of solicitors offices were also searched as part of Operation Coatee.

Six valuable cars and jewellery worth over €300,000 were found along with documents and financial records.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations (SCO) stated today: “The Garda Síochána is determined to identify all those persons who are involved in the making of bogus insurance claims and to maximise its potential to initiate prosecution, through engaging in coordinated operation activity, such as that undertaken today.”

“Where financial gain has already been achieved by those involved in this form of criminality the Garda Síochána will utilise available legislation to identify relevant assets and target them for seizure.”

