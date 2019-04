Cocaine and cannabis worth over €700,000 have been seized in Dublin.

Two men aged 33 and 20 are being held under the drug trafficking act after Gardaí stopped and searched two vehicles in the Ballyfermot area of the city yesterday evening.

In a number of follow up searches in Ballyfermot and Lucan €715,000 euro worth of drugs was found.

Pic: Garda press office

