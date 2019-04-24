Heartbreak for local families

THE mammoth task of turning green fields into a bustling ‘city’ worthy of welcoming an incredible 250,000 people has begun in earnest at Ballintrane, Fenagh.

This idyllic Co Carlow townsland will be catapulted onto the national stage from 17-19 September, when it stages the National Ploughing Championships.

“Yes, I’m excited; you’re always excited about it, and worried as well,” smiles Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

“Our biggest worry is that there’ll be no major accident, but we always have doctors on duty, emergency services routes and all the services on site. We’ve a great team around us, voluntary people who are always there to help,” she adds proudly.

Speaking to The Nationalist, the affable Anna May reveals that preparations are well underway for the Co Carlow event, from getting the site in tip-top condition, providing all the necessary services to the site, honing the traffic plans, perfecting parking and ensuring that everything is health and safety compliant for the expected 250,000 visitors.

“I’ve just come from a great meeting this morning with all the services involved – the gardaí, health and safety, civil defence, Carlow County Council, the Order of Malta, Carlow Fire Service, the HSE, the site manager – all the relevant services involved – and it was very positive, with everyone so anxious to help,” she says.

“We’ve also found the response from the farming community here excellent; we’re all getting on very well and preparations are well advanced,” she says.

Anna May admits that Co Carlow with its central location and excellent tillage land is an ideal location for the event.

“We always have to consider the people coming from the west or from Kerry or Cork, so places like Carlow, Laois or Tullamore, like the last few years, are very central,” says Anna May.

The ploughing boss explains that the Ballintrane site is currently a green field on lands owned by Seamus Quirke and Henry Nolan, while the actual ploughing competitions will take place on neighbouring lands owned by the Brennan brothers from Clara. “It’s a green field at the moment; there were sheep on it but they’re gone now and it will be fertilised in the coming weeks. Then we’ll be moving in on 11 or 12 July with plumbers and electricians and getting a water supply in,” she says.

Despite over 60 years’ involvement in organising the national ploughing event, an enthusiastic Anna May has maintained all her natural excitement and exuberance for it.

“I grew up with ploughing,” she admits. “I’m secretary since 1956. I remember for my first ploughing I went in high-heels … and I went home minus a heel,” she laughs.

“I’m always on the look-out for ideas and I know over the years that none of us regret extending the ploughing out to all the other events it is now.

“You’ll always have the people who are there for the ploughing and that’s it, but alongside that, all the various sections have grown into huge areas. We’ll have all the government departments there, the applications for all the various trade stands are all coming in, the machinery section, the dairy section is huge this year and then all the various lifestyle stands … it’s an event now that really brings everyone, rural and urban,” says Anna May.

When it comes to the skill of ploughing, Carlow eyes will no doubt be firmly on Eamonn Tracey, who is bidding to win his 14th national title – an incredible tenth in a row – on home soil this September. Eamonn is also the current world ploughing champion, winning the title for an impressive third time in Germany last year.

“The Tracey family have done so much for ploughing, such lovely, lovely people and always such nice people to travel with,” says Anna May. “There’ll be a few world champions there in September, so the competition will be tough.”

Anna May reveals that a number of local clubs and organisations have come forward to help with parking over the three-day event.

“It’s very important for us to have the local people involved,” said Anna May. “It’s very important to an area and a huge boost. All the petrol stations around, the local hardware store when people putting up their marquees might need some last-minute things … all these places can see a huge boost,” she adds.

“We are all working together extremely well. There’s an awful lot of work done already and it’s great to get to know all the people involved. After three years in Tullamore we knew everyone, and that’s what happens,” she adds.

But, of course, mentioning three years in Tullamore begs the obvious question!

“Oh, I’m off now … I’ll say no more,” quips Anna May, as she good-humouredly heads for the door.