No clarity on ‘interim arrangements’ to address conditions at Waterford hospital mortuary

Two men have been charged in relation to a drug seizure in Dublin, gardaí have said.

Gardaí seized drugs worth up to €715,000 in Ballyfermot and Lucan on April 23.

Officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot area on Tuesday at around 6.30pm.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in the Ballyfermot and Lucan areas.

Cocaine and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €715,000 were seized.

The two men will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.