Ploughing boss Anna May says preparations are well underway

TWO families and two communities are this week trying to come to terms with their huge losses after two men lost their lives in separate, unrelated work accidents.

The families of John Doyle from Clonegal and Peter “Coney” Byrne from Rathdangan, Co Wicklow were left reeling from the sudden and profound loss after both men died in tragic accidents.

John Doyle (46) was killed instantly last Monday when he was working on a building site in the Leighlinbridge area. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife Elizabeth and two daughters Shauna (13) and 12-year-old Rachel, family members and friends and colleagues in Drumderry Precast, where he worked as a lorry driver.

Hundreds of mourners attended his wake at the family home in Monaughrim, Clonegal on Wednesday. A team of priests celebrated Mass in the house that evening before a small congregation of family and close friends. The following day, his wife Elizabeth spoke in public for the first time in her life, when she delivered a moving eulogy to her beloved husband at the funeral service.

“When John left for work last Monday, little did I know that I’d never see him again,” she began, before recounting the wonderful life she had spent with him.

“He was a fantastic husband, father and brother. He was a wonderful person,” his brother Pat told The Nationalist.

Over in Co Wicklow, the villages of Rathdangan and Kiltegan have just laid to rest one of their best, well-known and much-loved characters Peter “Coney” Byrne.

Coney, aged 50, sustained catastrophic injuries in an accident on his farm in Ballymaconey, Rathdangan on Thursday 11 April. He was airlifted to Dublin, where he was placed on life support in the Mater Hospital and he passed away last Wednesday. His heartbroken family asked mourners to donate money to the Mater Foundation transplant unit after Coney’s organs were donated and so helped saved other lives.

He absolutely adored his family, his life and the sports of hurling and camogie.

“Coney was full of life, energy and divilment. He was always messing and playing pranks. He was full of life and love, always ready to have some fun,” a friend told The Nationalist. “This has been very, very difficult for us all.”

He leaves behind a partner, Clodagh Daly, two children, baby Ella aged just 18 months, three-year-old Ryan and Clodagh’s two children Jamie (20) and 15-year-old Emma.