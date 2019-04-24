Ploughing boss Anna May says preparations are well underway

A YOUNG St Mullins man will take part in a prestigious leadership programme which taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously completed.

Barry Murphy has been selected to join this year’s class of the prestigious Washington Ireland Program (WIP), which selects emerging leaders for a rigorous programme of public service and leadership development.

Barry is a past pupil of Good Counsel College, New Ross, where he completed his leaving cert in 2014. He is currently studying environmental biology at UCD and was one of 31 students selected from 16 different universities and institutions across Ireland and Northern Ireland. He will also finish his second term as UCD students’ union president in June.

For more than two decades, WIP has brought together emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds for a transformative programme of public service and leadership development. WIP supports students to develop their full potential through two core principles – leadership and service. Each student will undertake prestigious work placements at some of the most illustrious and influential levels of professional life in Washington DC and New York, including congressional offices, international corporations, law firms and media organisations. Students are hosted by local families, who generously open their homes and allow participants to experience an authentic slice of American life.

WIP participants complete a challenging leadership curriculum designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge required to meaningfully contribute to society. The skills it cultivates – respect, dedication, perseverance, confidence, teamwork and critical thinking, among many others – benefit participants well beyond their time on the programme.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Barry to this year’s Washington Ireland Program class. WIP seeks students who demonstrate leadership potential and have a substantial track record of service. Barry exceeds these requirements and I’m sure he will take full advantage of the busy programme of training and development WIP provides,” said Bryan Patten, executive director of the Washington Ireland Program.

When Barry has completed the programme, he will join WIP’s distinguished alumni. This diverse, cross-border network shares a commitment to shaping the future of Ireland and Northern Ireland. More than 600 alumni, including taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have graduated from the programme and are now excelling in roles across the political, business, legal, entrepreneurial, advocacy and cultural sectors on the island.