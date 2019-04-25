Man arrested and €40,000 worth of drugs seized after controlled delivery

A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted hi-jacking in the North.

It is in connection with an incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry during the early hours of this morning.

A man allegedly entered the driver’s seat of a car while a woman and two children were in the car and tried to drive the car away but failed.

He is also charged with attempted robbery, failing to provide a specimen when in charge unfit, in charge when unfit through drink or drugs and possession of class B controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.