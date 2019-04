50% of salads and 25% of fruit and veg is dumped every day in Ireland.

Potatoes are the most wasted vegetable and bananas and apples the most wasted fruit – according to Compass Group Ireland.

The food service company is marking Stop Food Waste Day in partnership with 99 other businesses across the country.

Irish people are dumping 80kg of food waste a year with 20% of bread and baked goods and 10% of meat going in the bin.