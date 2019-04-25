50% of salads go in the bin every day, research finds

  • Home >
Thursday, April 25, 2019

Campaigners have said the Government has been too slow to put measures in place to deal with the housing crisis.

They are announcing a second “Raise the Roof” protest – which will take place on Saturday, May 18 in Dublin.

The last event – organised by trade unions, housing charities and political parties – saw 15,000 people attend.

One of those behind the movement, Macdara Doyle, said they are hoping to keep the pressure on the Government.

He said: “Last October the Dáil passed a cross-party motion, which contained a number of simple measures aimed at dealing with the housing crisis.

“They were to take actions on evictions, create rent certainty, create a legal right to housing and invest in a major programme of public housing construction.

“Those measures were passed and endorsed by a majority of parties and TDs in Leinster House and we’re demanding they’re fully implemented.”

