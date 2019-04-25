Measles cases continue to rise in Ireland

Elderly people are being warned not to answer their door to someone they do not recognise.

It follows two violent aggravated burglaries in Dublin and Louth this week.

Two couples in their 70s and 80s were terrorised and their homes ransacked during the separate raids.

Seamus Boland from Irish Rural Link says pensioners need to be vigilant.

“You need to know if people are coming to your house,” said Mr Boland.

“I know a person with no notice will turn up…but if they can’t get in they’ll ring you, they’ll phone you, they’ll text you from outside the door.

“The days of opening the door to somebody you can’t see and don’t know who’s outside, that’s gone.

“It may be sad but that’s the reality. You just don’t do that.”