  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí: Mouthwash can trigger positive roadside breath test

Gardaí: Mouthwash can trigger positive roadside breath test

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Gardaí have said it is possible for mouthwash to trigger a positive roadside breath test.

Some motorists are worried that thoroughly cleaning their teeth could get them arrested.

Supt Eddie Golden from the Roads Policing Bureau says that it does happen from time to time.

He said: “The concentration levels in mouthwash are very minute.

“When you go to the station and go through the more rigorous controls that we have, that measurement would see how much alcohol is in your system and at that stage, if it’s just mouthwash on its own, I’m very confident it wouldn’t register on our system.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Elderly warned to be vigilant answering their door following aggravated burglaries

Thursday, 25/04/19 - 3:15pm

Measles cases continue to rise in Ireland

Thursday, 25/04/19 - 2:05pm

‘The best president Ireland never had’: Tributes paid after Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn dies

Thursday, 25/04/19 - 12:55pm