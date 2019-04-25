Wetherspoon pub to open next week

CARLOW Arts Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with a host of events taking place in festival HQ at Carlow College and Visual as well as at local landmarks from Tuesday to Saturday 4-9 June.

Festival-goers can immerse themselves in international and award-winning artistic adventures from all over the world, including premières, spectacular free performances, live music, visual art, family friendly events and virtual reality experiences. Carlow Arts Festival continues its work to ensure the arts are for everyone, with more than 80% of the events free to attend alongside a ‘pick your price’ scheme for select events.

“It’s such a whirlwind each year as we pull together the programme and bring the final pieces of the jigsaw together,” said Jo Mangan, festival director of Carlow Arts Festival 2019. “And here we are in the 40th anniversary year of the festival with a range and depth of programming that I think surpasses all past iterations.

“We had been chasing Sleep for over a year since I saw it at SXSW and it is fantastic to see the sold-out response to its inclusion. It sits alongside a programme that I hope has riches for everyone; from a brand new digital strand featuring a virtual reality programme to an entirely free music programme made possible by our continued partnership with O’Hara’s Craft Beer,” said Jo.

“We have included work this year that explores the darker underbelly of society, such as Crave #2 from Denmark, which sees a one-on-one experience occur with a sex worker, and Our Carnal Hearts, which pokes at our online authenticities,” she added.

“Outdoor, street art and spectacle as well as family-friendly work continues to be a significant focus for us, and we are particularly proud that 80% of our programme is entirely free and we continue to offer pick-your-price options for most of our ticketed events,” said Jo.

The programme is bursting with creativity, including music from Irish National Opera and a host of Ireland’s rising opera stars, who will give a free outdoor performance of opera arias, duets and ensembles on Sunday 9 June.

O’Hara’s Pavilion at Carlow College presents a very special free music programme to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the festival featuring a host of Ireland’s finest acts.

Sugartown, this year’s Saturday night spectacle, is a celebration of Carlow featuring music, dance and stories with a sweet edge (inspired by the old sugar factory), all topped off with a fireworks extravaganza!

Theatre, circus, pop-up performances and free family fun are a big focus of Carlow Arts Festival again this year with a range of eclectic and free family-friendly events taking place. Family friendly events include Lords Of Strut: Absolute Legends, featuring Carlow native Cian Kinsella; Finland’s Sisus Sirkus with Mosh Split, a highly energetic and crazy circus and trapeze show; and Sub Rosa, a brand new Irish street show incorporating circus, dance and acrobatics.

Carlow Arts Festival will showcase some of the very best Irish and international visual art this year. The Artworks 2019 features selected works from the Irish Museum of Modern Art, and You arrre seeing things – the first exhibition of artists Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin De Burca.

Not to be missed, festival dance highlights include internationally renowned company Compagnie Kairos from the Netherlands.

Janice de Bróithe and Sinéad Cormack will share a work-in-progress telling of the thrilling story of An Murúch – a sea creature from Irish legend with the ability to move between the sea and land using a magical red cap (Sunday 9 June at Visual) and off-site Sing me to the sea is a blissful watery adventure for children with profound disabilities at the Holy Angels Day Care Centre.

Due to popular demand, the ever-popular outdoor movie night is back with two movie nights at this year’s festival. The Muppet Movie will be screened on Friday 7 June, while the Sunday night mystery movie will be announced shortly.

Carlow Arts Festival has announced a unique virtual reality strand for this year’s event. Camille Donegan of Virtual Reality Ireland has curated a line-up of VR films and interactive experiences featuring the best in homegrown and international talent for the very first Virtual Reality Film Festival on Saturday and Sunday 8-9 June.

Visit www.carlowartsfestival.com for the full programme and ticket details.