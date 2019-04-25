49-year-old man charged with attempted hi-jacking in the North

A man has been arrested and an estimated €40,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Meath.

The arrest was made after a controlled delivery of drugs was made to an address at Newcastle, Oldcastle, today.

2kg of cannabis in herbal form was found during a search of the premises.

The man arrested is in his mid-20s and was taken to Kells Garda station.

A controlled delivery occurs when drugs are detected in the mail but is allowed to go to the intended address under garda surveillance.

The Meath Divisional Drug Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau were involved in the joint operation.