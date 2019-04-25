Elderly warned to be vigilant answering their door following aggravated burglaries

48 measles cases were reported in Ireland in the first 15 weeks of this year.

It comes amid news that 169m children worldwide have missed out on the measles vaccine in the last eight years.

The HSE is reminding people of the importance of getting vaccinated

Ireland has seen a 244% increase in measles cases in the last three years.

According to UNICEF Ireland, there were 86 cases here last year, up from 25 on the previous year.

Dr Suzanne Cotter, a specialist in Public Health Medicine, says vaccination is the only way to avoid the disease:

“The only way to prevent measles occurring is through vaccination.

“It doesn’t come down to making sure you’re eating the right food or taking lots of different remedies for stuff.