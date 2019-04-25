50% of salads go in the bin every day, research finds

Students looking for a grant should apply as early as possible, according to awarding body SUSI.

Their online application site is live from today with up to 99,000 students expected to use it during the coming months.

SUSI.ie also lets students calculate their eligibility before applying.

Communications Manager, Aoife Greene, said people do not need their Leaving Cert results to look for a grant.

She said: “The idea is that you’d apply for the grant now as soon as possible, with first payment to start in September and October for PLCs.

“It’s important to note that those that received a grant with us last year and are continuing their studies in September need to renew it online also.”