USA-bound Barry will follow in taoiseach’s footsteps

THE long-awaited JD Wetherspoon pub in Tullow Street will open next week.

The UK pub giant will open its new Carlow premises on Wednesday 1 May with the creation of 65 new jobs.

The company has spent just over €3 million developing the outlet, on the site of the former Traders Bar, since the enterprise was first mooted over four years ago.

The Wetherspoon pub, which will be called The Tullow Gate, will be managed by Damien McConomy. He was previously at Wetherspoon’s first pub in Ireland, The Three Tun Tavern in Blackrock.

The pub takes its name from the Tullow Gate, one of the four town gates in the old walls around Carlow that once stood near the site of the new pub.

The pub will be open seven days a week offering food and drink. It will specialise in real ales as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales and bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.

Damien McConomy said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into the pub and we are confident that it will be a great addition to the Carlow community.”