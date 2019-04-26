Seamus Mallon: Karen Bradley not the right person for NI Secretary of State job

The Irish Examiner has been hosting an event, debating the city’s transformation and future from both a national and international perspective.

Here’s what’s happening and what people are saying about #CorkonTheRise:

Editor of Construction News, Tom Fitzpatrick was happy to see that Cork was ranked the fourth highest city in the world- ahead of the likes of New York, Shanghai and Beijing for economic potential according to a Financial Times report.

UCC Economist Declan Jordan welcomed some good news from the event:

Ciara Flaherty said she was looking forward to reading the Irish Examiner #CorkonTheRise supplement in detail after the event.

Sales and Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Ray Kelleher said: “It’s always a pleasure to attend an event where @simoncoveney is one of the panel speakers, a powerful orator and someone who truly wants the best for #Cork discussing the potential Cork of 2040.”

Speaking at this morning’s event, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he hopes the Irish Examiner will be the vehicle that actually tells the story as “we put the pieces in place over the next 20 years”.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty spoke about growing Cork’s population to 350,000 by 2040:

Cork can be the most sustainable city in Europe:

Some of the attendees included Journalist Kieran McGeary:

Co-founder of University College Cork’s Planning school, Brendan O’Sullivan:

The supplement begins with an essay from architect Angela Brady: