Firefighters take second place in rescue skills contest

SUMMERFEST Carlow is back! Get your cowboy boots, Stetsons and check shirts at the ready because Carlow’s music event of the year makes a welcome return on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Summerfest Carlow – Country Music Festival Weekend will welcome headline acts Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan and Cliona Hagan for two nights of terrific entertainment in the beautiful surrounds of Oak Park, Carlow on Saturday and Sunday 1-2 June.

“I am very excited to be headlining Summerfest again on the Saturday,” said Carlow’s own Derek Ryan. “Carlow is my hometown and last year’s event was just phenomenal,” he added.

Performing with Derek on the opening night of the festival is Cliona Hagan, fresh from her Dancing with the stars success.

“After the reception I received last year at Summerfest Carlow, I can’t wait to go onstage again,” said Cliona.

“The atmosphere was just amazing last year and superbly organised”.

On Sunday night, the hugely popular Nathan Carter takes to the stage.

“I can’t wait to play Summerfest Carlow again this year. Last year’s event was just superb – one big party – and I am so looking forward to it,” said Nathan.

Summerfest Carlow features the crème de la crème of country music, with other names on the bill including Robert Mizzell, Barry and Dominic Kirwan, rising country star Ben Troy and, of course, Crystal Swing, who will have them jiving and dancing in the state-of-the-art marquee.

Top notch facilities for comfort and safety are all in place with free parking provided.

Promoters of the festival, brothers Ollie and Walter Hennessy, in conjunction with Carlow Rugby Football Club, are hoping to develop and expand Summerfest Carlow into one of the biggest country music festivals in Ireland over the coming years.

For tickets and further details visit summerfestcarlow.com.