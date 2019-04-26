Country music stars lined up again for Summerfest

CARLOW firefighters were recognised as some of the best in Ireland at a national rescue skills competition.

The team obtained second place overall in the annual Rescue Organisation Ireland’s (ROI) extrication event in Sligo recently, while Carlow station officer John Comerford was recognised for his contribution to rescue skills.

Under his command, the firefighters competed against teams from all over Ireland, including Meath, Sligo, Dublin and Laois as well as guest teams from Spain and Portugal. The teams were observed and assessed by international and national judges.

The teams participated in two scenarios. The first was a ‘rapid’ situation where the team must tackle a two-vehicle scenario, as a time-critical casualty must be treated on scene from within the vehicle and extricated as quickly yet safely as possible. The second scenario, called a ‘complex’, involved two casualties: a time-critical patient and a casualty trapped in the vehicle in some way, usually by arm or leg.

Bearing in mind scene safety, the cars must be stabilised, glass managed and the casualty accessed straightaway. The medics must treat the casualty’s life-threatening injuries as the technical team work on the vehicle using high-powered hydraulic cutting equipment, creating space for a route out, overseen by the incident commander.

The Carlow team won the best ‘rapid’ scenario and placed second in the medics section, third place for technical and obtained a second-place overall.

At the awards night, John Comerford was singled out for special recognition by the ROI for his many years of service in the field of rescue and extrication. John has been a member of Carlow Fire Service for over 32 years and not only was his service to the people of Carlow justifiably recognised but all over Ireland as well.

The Carlow team is comprised of six participants and a sub, including incident commander John Comerford, medics Paul Curran and Dermot Scully, technical team

Alan Owens, Andy Fisher and Mike Kelly, while Daniel Fitzpatrick was sub.

Their fellow Carlovians, the Order of Malta’s John Lally, Ashling Hutton and Ronan Boyle, also participated in the event. The Order of Malta obtained second overall in the trauma event.

The Carlow teams have now qualified for the world rescue event in La Rochelle, France in September.

The Carlow fire service team wishes to acknowledge the tremendous support of Carlow County Council, Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service and all their family, friends and colleagues. At April’s meeting of the council, the team was commended by director of services Dan McInerney and councillors for their achievements.