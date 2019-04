Gardaí are appealing for help to find a teenager who has gone missing in Donegal.

Jamie O’Neill was last seen on Wednesday at his home in Bonagee, Letterkenny.

The 17-year-old is five foot nine inches tall, has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Jamie O’Neill.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.