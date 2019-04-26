Seamus Mallon: Karen Bradley not the right person for NI Secretary of State job

A pay discrepancy among doctors is up for discussion at today’s Irish Medical Organisation AGM.

Day two of the event in Kerry will address concerns over consultants being paid 30% less since October 2012.

They will also discuss a deal reached to have FEMPI cuts in the public sector reversed.

New President of the IMO Dr Padraig McGarry says the pay discrepancy has led to low morale.

“Consultants who have been employed since 2012 received a 30% cut in their pay for doing the same job as colleagues who are working alongside them, having the same responsibility,” he said.

“This has had a huge knock-on effect. It has demoralised existing consultants in the service.”