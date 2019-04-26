Seamus Mallon: Karen Bradley not the right person for NI Secretary of State job

Human rights, community policing and national security will be discussed at a major policing conference in Galway today.

The event at NUIG will focus on key recommendations of a report by the Commission on the Future of Policing from September last year.

The Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner will be among those speaking at the conference.

The Minister is to reflect on the challenges ahead in implementing the ambitious programme of reform set out by the Commission and the report.

“I strongly believe that with the clear internal appetite for change, the Commissioner’s leadership, the Government’s commitment to this programme of reform, and the buy-in that has been achieved at a senior level across the public sector – that this is a challenge that can be met,” said Charlie Flanagan TD.

Human rights and policing will be a key theme of the conference.

“The reality is that a policing service whose primary focus is on protecting and upholding human rights is one that will be professional and effective and will maintain the trust of the community it serves,” said Minister Flanagan.

“It will welcome oversight and drive continuous improvement, and it will listen to and offer appropriate, but not unquestioning, support to the members and staff who work within it.”