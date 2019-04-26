Leo Varadkar and Theresa May confirm fresh all-party talks in the North

The murder of Lyra McKee should be a “solemn reminder” of the need for an Assembly in Northern Ireland the Finance Minister has said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is in Belfast this afternoon where he and Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley are expected to announce a new round of talks to break the political impasse.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe urged the political parties in Northern Ireland to use this as an opportunity to get Stormont up and running again.

Speaking at the opening of a new primary care centre in Dublin’s north inner city, which was also attended by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Mr Donohoe said: “The tragedy of this week is a solemn reminder to all of us in public life of the responsibility that we have to provide leadership and Government and when we don’t do that vacuums are created in which great darkness and great tragedy can occur.

“The Tánaiste and the Government are working very hard now to create a space in which this moment in time can be used to try to put back in place the institutions and leadership that is essential to deal with the vacuum that is in Northern Ireland at the moment,” he said.