  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Report to be carried out on felling of trees along Barrow Track

Report to be carried out on felling of trees along Barrow Track

Friday, April 26, 2019

AN independent assessment of the ecological impact of a mass tree cutting along the River Barrow is set to be carried out.

Waterways Ireland, which carried out the tree-cutting last February without first consulting the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), has said that the works were essential maintenance for the navigation.

However, the NPWS says it cannot be objectively concluded that the works did not cause an adverse impact on habitats and species.

As a result, Waterways Ireland has been requested to commission “an independent, retrospective assessment of the ecological impact of the works on the River Barrow SAC (Special Area of Conservation).”

Waterways Ireland has also been invited to comment on any progress it has made on developing policies and best practice guidelines on biodiversity considerations in site development and development under the current heritage plan.

The NPWS noted that Waterways Ireland has been fully co-operative to date with its offer to carry out an “extensive planting campaign”.

Meanwhile, The Nationalist understands that a decision by An Bord Pleanála on Waterways Ireland’s Barrow Blueway proposals is expected in the coming days.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Firefighters take second place in rescue skills contest

Friday, 26/04/19 - 1:49pm

Country music stars lined up again for Summerfest

Friday, 26/04/19 - 12:49pm

124-year-old shell discovered hidden in Castledermot attic

Thursday, 25/04/19 - 6:01pm