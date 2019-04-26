Firefighters take second place in rescue skills contest

AN independent assessment of the ecological impact of a mass tree cutting along the River Barrow is set to be carried out.

Waterways Ireland, which carried out the tree-cutting last February without first consulting the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), has said that the works were essential maintenance for the navigation.

However, the NPWS says it cannot be objectively concluded that the works did not cause an adverse impact on habitats and species.

As a result, Waterways Ireland has been requested to commission “an independent, retrospective assessment of the ecological impact of the works on the River Barrow SAC (Special Area of Conservation).”

Waterways Ireland has also been invited to comment on any progress it has made on developing policies and best practice guidelines on biodiversity considerations in site development and development under the current heritage plan.

The NPWS noted that Waterways Ireland has been fully co-operative to date with its offer to carry out an “extensive planting campaign”.

Meanwhile, The Nationalist understands that a decision by An Bord Pleanála on Waterways Ireland’s Barrow Blueway proposals is expected in the coming days.