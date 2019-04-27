Report to be carried out on felling of trees along Barrow Track

“I’LL start with my head, shall I? It’ll be easier. I had to have a lot done,” said Gemma Willis breezily, when I asked her about her injuries.

The 25-year-old from Liscolman, Tullow has been chosen as the new face of the Mater Foundation’s fundraising campaign after she miraculously survived a horrific car crash in August 2015. Such was the extent of her injuries, it’s because of the Mater’s expertise and Gemma’s sheer will to live that she’s here at all. Paralysed from the waist down, her right leg is gone, as is half her left foot, her left eye socket was smashed, her neck fractured, her spine broken and her bowel perforated.

She spent months in the high dependency and intensive care units in the Mater Hospital in a coma and several times her parents Elizabeth and Robert were told to say their final goodbyes to their beautiful, only child.

“There were days when my mum and dad thought I wasn’t going to make it … horrible days when they sat beside my bed, preparing to say goodbye. I can never put into words how grateful I am to people”, Gemma says in a letter written to the doctors and nurses of the Mater who saved her life.

Sitting in her parents’ kitchen in Liscolman, Gemma catalogues some of the 14 surgeries that she had to undergo, including the installation of a shunt from her brain to her heart, a plate being put into her face, splints in her hands, the amputation of her leg and half her foot and metal rods being inserted alongside her spine “to hold me up like scaffolding!

“I find it all very interesting, but my dad says that I’m mad,” Gemma laughs, delighting in the gory details, as if it all happened to someone else and not herself.

Because she spent so long in the high dependency and intensive care units in the Mater and later in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, she forged friendships with the nurses and doctors and since her recovery has gone to visit them.

“I have a very good relationship with them,” she smiles. “No-one likes going back there to visit the staff because places like that have so many bad memories for the patients and their families, but I liked showing them what their work has achieved, how successful it’s been.”

Having spent nine months in the Mater, she was finally strong enough to go to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, where three separate teams of experts – brain, spinal and amputee – worked with her. It was a long, brutal and difficult journey for Gemma to get to where she is today. She had to learn new movements and relearn old ones just to live everyday life. It took a long time, but now, more than three years after the accident, she’s a strong, young woman.

“I go to the gym now, I love it. I can lift 40kg. Ha! I’m bragging now,” Gemma laughs. “It’s good to go to the gym. I never really bothered before because I was always a strong girl. You have to be, growing up on a farm, lifting feed for the animals and helping out.”

Gemma is justifiably proud of the recovery that she’s made and talks on behalf of both hospitals about their amazing work. Right now, the Mater Foundation is raising funds to buy two life support machines and Gemma, who spent so long hooked up to such machines, is helping them. She’s allowing her story to be used in the publicity material, in which it baldly states that she’s lucky to be alive. Ever grateful to the medical teams that saved and rebuilt her life, she also speaks on behalf of the rehab hospital, visiting schools and other groups and inspiring people with her story.

“I like sharing my story; I find it empowering. Before this, I wasn’t confident at all, but now I’ve no problem speaking in front of crowds of people,” said a delighted Gemma.

Last year, she was a guest speaker at a masquerade ball, hosted by the NRH. She invited a crowd of her friends along to the glitzy night out, donned her best frock and was absolutely her fabulous self when she addressed the crowd of 300 guests.

“I got a standing ovation! My friends were all in tears when I got back to the table to them!” she laughs.

Gemma attended primary school in St Columba’s NS, Tullow before going to Kilkenny College as a boarder, where she made lifelong friends.

She was working as a pastry chef in Mount Wolseley, Tullow and attending catering college part-time when, in August 2015, she was referred to Naas General Hospital because her eyes were bothering her. Having spent all night in A&E, she and her mother were returning home when they were involved in the horrific car accident just outside Baltinglass. Neither woman remembers any details about the accident and Gemma doesn’t play the ‘what if’ game. She doesn’t lie awake in bed wondering what her life would be like if they hadn’t gone to Naas that day, if the accident hadn’t happened.

She has a simple, black tattoo of an arrow on her arm, which sums up her outlook.

“Arrows shoot forwards, not backwards. I look forward the whole time, not backwards,” she explains. “I have a very positive outlook. I have my ‘down’ moments but not ‘down’ days.”

One source of strength for the Willis family is their faith and their involvement in their Church of Ireland parish. Their fellow parishioners, neighbours and friends attended services which were put on especially for them to pray for Gemma and when she finally came home to Liscolman after some 15 months, the same people had a service of thanksgiving for her recovery.

“So, so many people prayed for me; we had a thanksgiving and healing service in Aghold. There were so many people there wasn’t enough room to stand. It was amazing,” she recalls.

Gemma has taken the accident and turned the whole situation upside down. She asserts that while she was too busy to enjoy life before her accident, she now has time to relish every minute of every day.

“Before my accident, I worked all the time; I had no life really. Now I just love the fact that I can dress up and wear pretty clothes. I love getting dressed up and putting on make-up. I like to make an effort; I love getting to do this every day,” smiles Gemma.

Although she hasn’t returned to work as a pastry chef, last year she made two wedding cakes for a family wedding and is immensely proud that her mother helped her with it.

“We work well together,” Gemma says, glancing up and smiling at Elizabeth, who’s just walked back into their farmhouse kitchen.

She’s thoroughly embracing life and grabs every opportunity that comes her way, like, for example, speaking at the masquerade ball or heading up the Mater’s fundraising campaign.

Despite her injuries and being in a wheelchair, she’s living a busy life. She’s sped through Dublin Bay on a speedboat and has competed in a spinal injuries sports competition, been in a helicopter and now vows to take flying lessons, thanks to Spinal Injuries Ireland. And with her fundraising and awareness work for the Mater Foundation and the National Rehabilitation Hospital, there really is no stopping her.

“When you get these opportunities, you just can’t pass them up, can you?” Emma smiles.