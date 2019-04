Three people have been hospitalised after a being involved in a crash in Dublin last night.

It happened at 11.30pm on Knockmaroon Hill in Chapelizod.

The driver of one car was taken to Connolly Hospital but was then transferred to Beaumont where his injuries are described as serious.

The driver and passenger of the second car were also taken to Connolly Hospital with minor injuries.

GardaĆ­ say investigations are ongoing.