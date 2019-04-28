Another protest held outside home of Health Minister

Property developers are planning over 4,000 apartments in Dublin under new fast-track planning rules.

Builders can go straight to An Bord Pleanála to seek planning permission for large-scale projects using the strategic housing development system.

The Sunday Times reports the planning appeals tribunal is now dealing with an unprecedented level of projects in the capital.

Among the projects are almost 700 units near Connolly Rail Station, 580 in the north Docks, and almost 500 on the site of the old Chivers factory in Coolock.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the fast-track system is good for builders, but bad for people.

“The Strategic Housing Development Act is overriding local councils which means that the local council zoning, the dynamics that the council has built up around the certain sites for generations is being overridden,” said Mr Ó Ríordáin.

“The wishes of councillors are not being listened to.

“It’s going straight to An Bord Pleanála and if a community has an issue with a development their only recourse is to take a legal case which costs tens of thousands of euros.”