Three petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda overnight

Gangs are turning Drogheda into Wild West, says TD

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Declan Breathnach

A County Louth Deputy is warning that criminal gangs are turning the North East into the Wild West.

It follows petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda in the early hours of Saturday morning – less than 48 hours after a shooting in the town, which Gardaí are treating as attempted murder.

Fianna Fáil’s Declan Breathnach says the illegal drugs trade and feuding between rival criminal gangs is causing terror in the community.

Deputy Breathnach said that he has had the fear for some time that the north-east is “becoming almost like the Wild West”.

“You have these perceived ‘untouchables’ who believe that they are above the law.

“It is just unacceptable.”

Mr Breathnach said that the drugs gangs need to be tackled.

“Every attempt has been made by An Garda Síochána and they need more public support in that respect.”

