Man hospitalised following hit and run in Ennis

Gardaí investigating racial attack and assault on taxi driver

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Gardaí in Clontarf are investigating the alleged assault of a taxi driver after a dashcam video of an apparent attack went viral.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media and shows a passenger in a car repeatedly using a racial slur and attempting to punch the driver.

The incident took place on the Malahide Road in Donnycarney around 10m on Easter Sunday.

A suspect in the case has presented themselves at a north Dublin Garda station and gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station 01 6664800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

