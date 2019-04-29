Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí and Irish Rail have joined forces as part of a crack-down on anti-social behaviour on public transport.

It follows a meeting of the Railway Safety Advisory Council.

The new blitz will see gardaí go outside normal divisional boundaries to travel on trains and buses.

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny says they always have a close working relationship with the gardaí.

“There will be a number of approaches in terms of addressing anti-social behaviour,” said Mr Kenny.

“What’s important is the ongoing efforts, working with our own private security and the gardaí, both for rail and across public transport.

“But there will be specific initiatives as well that will be undertaken with the gardaí.”