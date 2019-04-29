Civil rights group calls on Govt to repeal censorship act

Tributes have been paid to a Cork nun who was tragically killed in an accident in Birmingham on Friday.

Sr Ita Keane was crossing Park Road, Aston in Birmingham when she was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. She was brought to hospital by emergency services but died a short time later.

The 74 year-old was originally from the Lower Glanmire Road in Cork city.

Sr Ita was a Sister of Mercy at St Mary’s Convent in Hunters Hill, Handsworth, Birmingham. Previously, she had been head teacher at a primary school in London before moving to Birmingham.

Local councillor Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to Sr Ita as a ‘hard-working community member’.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Cllr Mahmood said she worked tirelessly to help children in the community and helped out at St Francis Catholic Primary School.

“She looked after local children and local people and also helped with the school next door,” he said.

“Huge amount of work in the community, she worked tirelessly and beyond her duty. She ran it since 2013 when sister Helen left.

She will be hugely missed by the community. We have suffered a great loss.

St Mary’s Kinnoull Monastery & Retreat also paid tribute to Sr Keane.

In a Facebook post, it said, “Please pray for the repose of Sr. Ita Keane, a Sister of Mercy who died tragically in a car accident. Ita was a participant on the Autumn Sabbatical Course 2017.

“Our condolences and prayers to her family and Sisters. May she rest in peace.”

West Midlands Police confirmed that Sr Ita’s family were being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for the police also said that the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping officers with the investigation.

Sr Ita is survived by six siblings: Seán, Breda, Patrick and Esther, all of whom live in Cork, Mary, who lives in Limerick, and Mairéad, who lives in Cape Cod and tragically lost her husband George on the same day after illness, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her family of fellow nuns at the Sisters of Mercy.