Indomitable Gemma is living life to the full after horrendous crash

THE founder and director of services at Carlow’s Delta Centre is set to become the 36th president of County Carlow Chamber.

An announcement was made this week that Eileen will be appointed at the chamber’s AGM in May. She will take over the role from Yvonne Jones, who was appointed two years ago as the chamber entered its seventh year, supporting, representing and advancing business across Carlow.

Eileen is the founder and director of services of Delta Centre Ltd, which provides a range of services to people with intellectual disabilities in Carlow. She is also a founding member of Tinteán, the Carlow voluntary housing association, where she is currently chairperson of the board. Through her work and contribution, Eileen has been a strong voice over the years for both business and community.

“It is an honour for me to be taking over as president of the County Carlow Chamber and to build on the work which the organisation has carried on over the last 72 years,” said Eileen. “The chamber has been at the forefront in identifying and addressing the issues, challenges and concerns of members over the years and it is vital to ensure we retain a strong, unified voice.”

County Carlow Chamber was established by local businesses in 1947 and represents the interests of both large and small businesses across the county and its environs.

The chamber is dedicated to fostering a thriving county and is a catalyst in the promotion and progression of the town, county and region. As an independent organisation funded through its members and activity, Carlow chamber says it takes a proactive approach to policy development and lobbying to impact decisions that benefit the region.