Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a man in Moneymore in Drogheda in Co Louth.

A man in his late 20s is believed to have been assaulted by four males at around 10.30pm last night.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest attack in the area. Since June of last year, there have been 74 serious incidents in the town as part of a feud between two local gangs.