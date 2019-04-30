Tree of inspiration officially unveiled at local library

A CARLOW man will take on a gruelling test of physical and mental endurance this May Bank Holiday weekend when he competes in the Four Peaks Challenge for charity.

Keith O’Neill from Bennekerry, Carlow will attempt to climb Ireland’s four highest peaks in just one weekend as part of a company challenge, to raise vital funds for four Irish charities: Focus Ireland, CMRF Crumlin, Pieta House, and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Keith is part of a 22-strong team from Grafton Merchanting ROI, which includes brands such as Chadwicks and Sam Hire, who will take on the Four Peaks Challenge. Keith works in Sam Hire (Heiton Buckley), Carlow and together with the rest of his colleagues he will travel across the country as part of the mountain ascension challenge.

The route they will navigate includes Slieve Donard in Co Down, Lugnaquilla in Wicklow, Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry and Mweelrea in Mayo. The challenge will take place from Thursday to Sunday 2-5 May, with Grafton Merchanting ROI aiming to raise in excess of €40,000 for the four chosen charities.

The team at Grafton Merchanting ROI has been training hard for the demanding four-day challenge, but Keith says it has been easy to stay motivated. “I have always wanted the opportunity to do a challenge like this and the fact it’s for charity made up my mind to go for it,” he said.

Speaking about the challenge, Patrick Atkinson, CEO of Grafton Merchanting, said the company is aiming to raise important funds for four richly-deserving charities in Ireland by undertaking the Four Peaks Challenge.

“Grafton Merchanting ROI has a long and proud history of working with and donating to charities who raise funds for those most in need in Ireland. On behalf of all the team here in Grafton Merchanting ROI, I would like to wish the chosen team of 22 employees all of the best in this endeavour,” he said.