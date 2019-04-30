Tusla provides additional funding for counselling services in Drogheda

Police in the North say the threat of more attacks on ATM machines is very real.

PSNI officers are to patrol areas vulnerable to an attack tonight after two cash machines were stolen in Antrim last night.

A 26-year-old and a 31-year-old man remain in custody after the robbery.

In a statement, the PSNI is reminding anyone with heavy plant machinery to take every possible step to secure and immobilise them.

They say they are aware a number of gangs are carrying out the attacks on ATMs and investigating the robberies remains a key priority.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Shields said: “I want to remind anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery to take every possible step to secure and immobilise them.

“If criminals cannot steal diggers, they cannot tear out ATMs.

“This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out.

“This morning’s arrests demonstrate how the community and police can successfully work together to tackle crime. However, this does not mean we will be complacent as we recognise there are a number of gangs carrying out these attacks on ATMs and the threat of more thefts is very real.

“We will continue to do all we can to catch those responsible. Tonight again we will have local police patrolling areas which could be vulnerable to an attack and detectives remain dedicated to investigating the thefts that have taken place. I assure you this remains a key priority for police.”