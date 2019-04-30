Sinn Féin ‘realistic’ that talks may not break Northern Assembly deadlock

University Hospital Waterford

One of the three teenage boys allegedly attacked with acid last week in Waterford has spoken out about the ordeal.

Talented hurler Padraig Sullivan and his father Mark spoke with Aine Lawlor on the News At One, describing the aftermath of the incident.

Padraig suffered burns on his thigh, calf and heel in the attack where he and two others were targeted in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

The boy’s father described the moment he saw his son after the alleged attack:

“When Padraig came in the front door I was sitting in the kitchen having a cup of tea and Padraig came running in and it was like he was after running through a bonfire,” he recalled

“He is going to need a skin graft on three parts of his leg. We were down in the hospital yesterday and they told us 100% he’s going to need it.”

Padraig then described the moment the acid burned his leg.

“It was like someone had a lighter constantly on my leg, constantly burning and then after a while it was like my body numbed,” said Padraig, who is sitting his Leaving Cert this year.

When asked if he could sleep since Thursday night’s attack, he replied: “not very well – it’s a broken sleep.”

His father Mark explained their reason for speaking out.

“The whole of Ireland needs to know about this.

“He’s doing his Leaving Cert in six weeks and he’s meant to be starting an apprenticeship in July,” he said.

“I don’t know what the outcome is going to be in six months time. Where’s his head going to be? Is he going to be okay? He is going to need a lot of treatment.

“Hopefully we’ll get proper justice and that will be a bit of a pick-up for him

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan urged anyone with information to come forward to the gardaí.

“I’m very worried [about] the situation in Waterford, which I was told about this morning,” said Mr Flanagan.

“Gardaí are investigating and I would urge anybody in Waterford, particularly young people in Waterford, to cooperate fully with An Garda Síochána.”