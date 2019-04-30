Keith tackles four highest peaks in four days

RUGBY pundit, art connoisseur, mental health advocate and children’s writer Brent Pope officially unveiled a wonderful art project in Carlow library called ‘The tree of inspiration’.

The brilliantly elaborate tree was created locally by service users at the Dolmen Centre led by their artist-in-residence Mary Cassidy.

It features an amazing array of 550 hand-felted wool oak leaves, acorns, birds, a squirrel eating an acorn, a thrush with its nest of eggs and many other little handmade characters hidden within its branches.

Brent Pope was the ideal candidate to unveil the beautiful art piece because not only does he love art but he also helps those with mental health issues as well as raising awareness about it.

“Brent is an art aficionado, an advocate for mental health, a children’s writer, so I thought we’d have a great connection,” Mary told Around Carlow Town. “He also visited our studio in the Dolmen Centre and loved what we’re doing.”

“Art is for everyone, by everyone and about everyone,” continued Mary. “So much healing and positivity comes through engaging with your own creative journey. This is so evident with those experiencing mental illness when they engage with that little seed of creativity, water it, give it light and let it grow. The person themselves grows, heals and changes.”

The idea for the project was inspired by a greater need to involve those recovering from mental illness to engage in public projects. Getting involved in creative projects helps people suffering from mental illness to recover, while also developing their artistic skills. They also got to engage with the public through the forum of Carlow County Library.

“This functional sculpture is made to be enjoyed and to be used by the children as they take pleasure in the magical world of books in the company of a new work of art, created, designed and built especially for them by a group of talented artists from the Dolmen Studio,” added Mary.

The tree sculpture is designed with a tabletop incorporated into it and hand painted with fairies and fantasy creatures. The seats are designed by the artist herself and hand-made in Irish ash by furniture maker Patrick Walsh of Saltmills, Co Wexford. The woodwork was facilitated by Danny Byrne of Declan Byrne & Sons, Timber Suppliers, Graiguecullen.

It’s the result of a collaborative, eight-month project at the Dolmen Centre’s Studio and Gallery at St Dympna’s Hospital involving the HSE/Southeast Community Healthcare’s mental health services with Carlow County Library Services, supported by grant aid from Carlow County Council.